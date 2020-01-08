KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Dividends
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that KIO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIO was $15.95, representing a -0.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.08 and a 8.58% increase over the 52 week low of $14.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KIO as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC)
  • Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EYLD with an increase of 10.95% over the last 100 days. VPC has the highest percent weighting of KIO at 2.09%.

