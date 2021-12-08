KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that KIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.35, the dividend yield is 7.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIO was $16.35, representing a -3.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 14.98% increase over the 52 week low of $14.22.

KIO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

