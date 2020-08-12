KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that KIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.61, the dividend yield is 11.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIO was $13.61, representing a -16.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.38 and a 62.8% increase over the 52 week low of $8.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIO as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC)

Cambria ETF Trust (EYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EYLD with an increase of 45.01% over the last 100 days. VPC has the highest percent weighting of KIO at 2.39%.

