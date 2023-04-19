KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Declares $0.12 Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.21%, the lowest has been 8.58%, and the highest has been 15.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIO is 0.32%, an increase of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 5,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWM Advisors holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIO by 61.70% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIO by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Marquette Asset Management holds 1K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIO by 5.63% over the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund seeks allocate across credit instruments to capitalize on changes in relative value among corporate credit investments and manage against macroeconomic risks. The Fund is designed to offer investors: Potential for attractive levels of current income through monthly distributions A targeted portfolio investing primarily in bank loans and high yield securities KKR Credit's consistent approach and strong credit investment process that seeks to adapt credit strategies to market conditions. KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. Launched in 2004, the Advisor is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm with more than a 44-year history of leadership, innovation and investment.

