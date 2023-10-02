News & Insights

KKR in talks to buy Spanish fertility clinic company Eugin from Fresenius -report

October 02, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - United States-based buyout fund KKR KKR.N is in exclusive talks with Germany' Fresenius FREG.DE to buy Eugin, fertility clinics in Spain and Portugal, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing unidentified financial sources.

A potential deal would value Eugin at around 500 million euros ($528.55 million), the newspaper said.

KKR would buy the clinics with a Spanish partner, it added.

The U.S. fund already owns assets in the industry in the country, Cinco Dias reported.

KKR, Fresenius and Eugin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

($1 = 0.9460 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

