KKR, Hologic Create New Platform Named Maverix Medical Managed By Ajax Health

November 30, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR Co. Inc. (KKR) announced Thursday a new platform established with investments from KKR and Hologic, Inc. (HOLX), a global leader in women's health and medical technology innovator.

The new platform, named Maverix Medical, will be managed by Ajax Health under the leadership of Duke Rohlen.

Maverix will develop and acquire innovative technologies and commercial operations within the lung cancer disease category. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. KKR and Ajax Health will contribute existing portfolio company Serpex Medical to the platform. Serpex Medical develops innovative steerable technology that can precisely target lung tissue for biopsy or delivery of therapy.

KKR is investing in Maverix through its Health Care Strategic Growth strategy. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

