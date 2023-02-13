KKR Group Partnership Cuts Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

Fintel reports that KKR Group Partnership has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.00MM shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF). This represents 15.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 14.25MM shares and 23.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.20% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is $18.53. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.20% from its latest reported closing price of $15.04.

The projected annual revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is $205MM, an increase of 124.59%. The projected annual EPS is $1.99, an increase of 773.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 58,848K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,235K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares, representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,500K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,136K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares, representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,872K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 53.69% over the last quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Declares $0.43 Dividend

On December 13, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $15.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.00%, the lowest has been 7.44%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

