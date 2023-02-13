KKR Group Partnership Cuts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR)

Fintel reports that KKR Group Partnership has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.68MM shares of Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 13, 2021 they reported 20.83MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.07% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavor Group Holdings is $31.88. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 51.07% from its latest reported closing price of $21.10.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavor Group Holdings is $5,896MM, an increase of 6.94%. The projected annual EPS is $1.38, an increase of 19.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavor Group Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 14.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.48%, a decrease of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 275,720K shares. The put/call ratio of EDR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 91,976K shares representing 31.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,039K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 15,902K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,973K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 52.98% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,536K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 8,316K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,203K shares, representing a decrease of 22.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Endeavor Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Endeavor represents artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, and publishing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.