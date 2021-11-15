US Markets
KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners to buy CyrusOne in $15 bln deal

Nathan Gomes Reuters
U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc said on Monday it would be bought by KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners in a deal valued at about $15 billion, including debt.

