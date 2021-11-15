KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners to buy CyrusOne in $15 bln deal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc CONE.O said on Monday it would be bought by KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Global Infrastructure Partners in a deal valued at about $15 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

