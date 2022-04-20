KKR gives Aussie dealmaking $15 billion booster shot

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s M&A market is looking unhealthy. Last year dealmaking hit a record $400 billion, thanks to a mix of competitive juices and bumper tie-ups like Woodside’s A$41 billion ($30 billion) merger with BHP’s oil-and-gas division and Block’s A$39 billion embrace of Afterpay. The first four months of 2022 pale by comparison, with deal value shrinking by a quarter to A$24 billion, per Dealogic.

KKR is trying to give that a shot in the arm, leading a consortium offering A$20 billion for Ramsay Health Care’s equity. That’s by far the largest attempted takeover of the year, almost four times the size of Brookfield Asset Management’s tilt, since ditched, at AGL Energy. The nonbinding bid includes a couple of features that helped deals progress last year: a 42% premium – once folding in dividend tax credits – and the support of a 20% shareholder.

Moreover, Ramsay is the country’s largest private healthcare provider and the only one of the top three still public. That may prompt investing rivals to try to get a spot at the M&A operating table. (By Antony Currie)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Netflix flickers

Blackstone backs perpetual students

Next Singapore leader has his work cut out

Biden sets Barr for Fed bank cop

China’s GDP surprise adds fuel to easing debate

(Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.