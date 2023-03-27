Markets
KKR, Gaw Capital Partners To Acquire Hyatt Regency Tokyo

March 27, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Funds managed by global investment firm KKR and real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners agreed to acquire Hyatt Regency Tokyo, an iconic luxury hotel located at the heart of Tokyo, from Odakyu Electric Railway Company. Further details of the investment have not been disclosed.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the second quarter 2023.

KKR noted that the transaction marks its first hotel investment in Japan.

Built in 1980, the Hyatt Regency Tokyo is a 746-room luxury hotel located in Shinjuku, one of Tokyo's busiest business and retail districts, and adjacent to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government headquarters.

