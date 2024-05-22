News & Insights

Stocks

KKR Fund Navigates Market, Maintains Steady Yield

May 22, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

The KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) reported a modest negative return of -0.48% for April 2024, amidst a challenging market characterized by a pullback in high yield bonds, although the fund maintained a stable distribution yield of 8.04% based on NTA. With an emphasis on loans, which have continued to generate positive returns, KKC has declared a consistent monthly distribution aligning with its FY24 estimate. The fund’s portfolio showcases a diverse mix of asset types and geographical exposure, primarily focusing on senior secured and floating rate positions.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.