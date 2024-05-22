KKR Fund Navigates Market, Maintains Steady Yield

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

The KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) reported a modest negative return of -0.48% for April 2024, amidst a challenging market characterized by a pullback in high yield bonds, although the fund maintained a stable distribution yield of 8.04% based on NTA. With an emphasis on loans, which have continued to generate positive returns, KKC has declared a consistent monthly distribution aligning with its FY24 estimate. The fund’s portfolio showcases a diverse mix of asset types and geographical exposure, primarily focusing on senior secured and floating rate positions.

