KKR Fund Announces Upcoming Distribution

May 23, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund has announced a new distribution for their ordinary units at AUD 0.01670000 per unit, with an ex-date set for May 30, 2024, and a payment date on June 17, 2024. This distribution is estimated to comprise entirely of foreign income, with no return of capital.

