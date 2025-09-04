Markets
KKR To Fully Buy Samhwa For KRW 733 Bln

September 04, 2025 — 04:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Samhwa Co., Ltd., a South Korean cosmetics packaging company, on Thursday announced the completion of an investment from funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc.(KKR), an investment firm.

With this, KKR will fully acquire Samhwa from TPG Inc. (TPG), an asset manager, for KRW733 billion (around $528 million).

With the support of its new investor KKR, the Asian company aims to continue its expansion and further boost its position as a cosmetics packaging supplier.

Since its investment in 2023, TPG has supported Samhwa's evolution from a family-owned business to a cosmetic packaging enterprise, with an emphasis on premium product segments.

