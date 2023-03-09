KKR Fresh Aggregator Now Owns 6.90% of US Foods Holding (USFD)

Fintel reports that KKR Fresh Aggregator has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.26MM shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 26, 2021 they reported 24.60MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for US Foods Holding is $46.12. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of $38.66.

The projected annual revenue for US Foods Holding is $36,932MM, an increase of 8.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Foods Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USFD is 0.58%, an increase of 24.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 263,552K shares. The put/call ratio of USFD is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 18,933K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 14,929K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,124K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,293K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,765K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Longview Partners holds 8,221K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,308K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 7,884K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,632K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 99.87% over the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

