KKR eyes further investment in Telecom Italia's fixed-line assets-sources

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N is eyeing a further investment in Telecom Italia's fixed-line network assets as Italy's telecoms weighs optionsin an effort to appease top investor Vivendi, three source close to the matter said.

KKR declined to comment. A Telecom Italia spokesperson said the company did not want to cut its stake in its last-mile network at present.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Elvira Pollina, Pamela Barbaglia and Valentina Za; editing by)

