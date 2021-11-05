KKR eyes further investment in Telecom Italia's fixed-line assets-sources

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N is eyeing a further investment in Telecom Italia's fixed-line network assets as Italy's telecoms weighs optionsin an effort to appease top investor Vivendi, three source close to the matter said.

KKR declined to comment. A Telecom Italia spokesperson said the company did not want to cut its stake in its last-mile network at present.

