KKR explores options, including sale, for NVC China -Bloomberg News

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N is exploring options, including a sale, for its majority stake in commercial lighting manufacturer NVC International Holdings' 2222.HK China business, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A deal may fetch about $1 billion and a sale process may be formally launched later this year, though no final decision has been made, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

KKR acquired a majority stake in NVC China for a total equity value of about $794 million in 2019. NVC International owns the remaining roughly 30%.

KKR and NVC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

