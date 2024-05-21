KKR Entities No Longer Substantial Holders in Korvest

Korvest Ltd. (AU:KOV) has released an update.

Korvest Ltd. has announced that a group of entities collectively known as KKR Entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of May 16, 2024. This change follows the previous notification made to Korvest back on December 3, 2021. The details of changes in voting securities interests associated with KKR Entities are outlined in a document referenced as Form 605, filed by Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd.

