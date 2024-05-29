News & Insights

KKR Entities Exit Steadfast Group Holdings

May 29, 2024

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

KKR entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Steadfast Group Limited as of May 27, 2024, according to a recent notification. This change follows their last notice of substantial holding to the company on April 3, 2024. Details on the changes in voting securities and relevant interests are outlined in a Form 605 lodged by Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd.

