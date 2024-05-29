KKR Entities Exit Steadfast Group Holdings

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

KKR entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Steadfast Group Limited as of May 27, 2024, according to a recent notification. This change follows their last notice of substantial holding to the company on April 3, 2024. Details on the changes in voting securities and relevant interests are outlined in a Form 605 lodged by Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd.

