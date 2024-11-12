KKR Entities Exit as Major Holders in Baby Bunting

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. (AU:BBN) has released an update.

KKR Entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Baby Bunting Group Ltd, marking a significant shift in the company’s shareholder structure. This change could impact investor sentiment and influence Baby Bunting’s stock performance moving forward. Investors should keep an eye on potential market reactions to this development.

