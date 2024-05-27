KKR Entities Acquire Substantial Credit Corp Stake

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

KKR Entities have emerged as a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, acquiring a 5.19% stake with 3,532,984 fully paid ordinary shares. The acquisition, which positions KKR Entities as influential investors within the company, was officially established on May 21, 2024. This strategic move could signal new developments for the Credit Corp Group’s future direction and investor confidence.

