News & Insights

Stocks

KKR Entities Acquire Substantial Credit Corp Stake

May 27, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

KKR Entities have emerged as a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, acquiring a 5.19% stake with 3,532,984 fully paid ordinary shares. The acquisition, which positions KKR Entities as influential investors within the company, was officially established on May 21, 2024. This strategic move could signal new developments for the Credit Corp Group’s future direction and investor confidence.

For further insights into AU:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.