KKR Entities Acquire Significant Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

KKR Entities, including Comet Asia Holdings and KKR Asia III Fund, have become significant shareholders in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, acquiring a 5.12% voting power through over 10 million fully paid ordinary shares. This development marks a notable investment move, potentially impacting the company’s future market dynamics.

