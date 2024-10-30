News & Insights

KKR, Energy Capital Partners Enter $50 Bln Partnership To Accelerate Build Out Of AI

October 30, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KKR and Energy Capital Partners announced a $50 billion strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of data center and power generation and transmission infrastructure for the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and cloud computing globally. The partnership is designed to deliver scaled data center and power solutions for hyperscalers and other market participants to support their infrastructure needs across geographies to drive model training, tuning, and inferencing at scale.

"Data center power demand is expected to grow by 160% by 2030, a demand that will go unmet without the right infrastructure in place, which is critical to boosting productivity, supporting electrification and helping countries create a competitive edge in AI," said Joe Bae, Co-CEO, KKR.

