KKR, Duke Rohlen Partner To Create Zeus Health - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and medical device veteran Duke Rohlen said Tuesday they have formed Zeus Health, a $100 million platform that will be focused on investing in and operating a portfolio of emerging medical device companies.

Zeus marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between KKR and Rohlen. Throughout his career, Rohlen has led, grown and exited multiple medical device companies, including alongside KKR.

KKR noted that in 2016, it invested in Spirox, an ENT-focused medical device company led by Rohlen as CEO. Spirox was sold to Entellus Medical in 2017, and the combined business was sold to Stryker in 2018.

In 2017, KKR and Rohlen formed Ajax Health, a medical device platform company whose primary asset EpiX Therapeutics was sold to Medtronic in 2019.

KKR said its investment in Zeus Health is being funded through the firm's Health Care Strategic Growth Fund, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care-related companies.

KKR has invested about $14 billion across the healthcare sector since 2004.

