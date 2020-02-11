US Markets

KKR denies approaching NMC Health on possible offer

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Private equity firm KKR said on Tuesday it had not made a proposal or discussed any possible offer for London-listed NMC Health, a day after the healthcare group announced approaches from KKR and GK Investment.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

