KKR denies approaching NMC Health on possible offer

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N said on Tuesday it had not made a proposal or discussed any possible offer for London-listed NMC Health NMC.L, a day after the healthcare group announced approaches from KKR and GK Investment.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

