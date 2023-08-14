KKR Denali To Sell 10 Mln Shares Of AppLovin's Class A Common Stock To GQG Partners

(RTTNews) - AppLovin Corp. (APP) said that KKR Denali Holdings L.P. entered into an agreement with GQG Partners LLC, global equity investment boutique, to sell 10 million shares of AppLovin's Class A common stock in a direct placement to client accounts managed by GQG.

The transaction is expected to close on August 21, 2023.

AppLovin noted that KKR will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. AppLovin is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering. The transaction was negotiated directly between KKR and GQG.

