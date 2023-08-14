News & Insights

Markets
APP

KKR Denali To Sell 10 Mln Shares Of AppLovin's Class A Common Stock To GQG Partners

August 14, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AppLovin Corp. (APP) said that KKR Denali Holdings L.P. entered into an agreement with GQG Partners LLC, global equity investment boutique, to sell 10 million shares of AppLovin's Class A common stock in a direct placement to client accounts managed by GQG.

The transaction is expected to close on August 21, 2023.

AppLovin noted that KKR will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. AppLovin is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering. The transaction was negotiated directly between KKR and GQG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.