KKR, CVC weighing stakes in Spain's Quironsalud -El Confidencial

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout funds KKR KKR.N and CVC are evaluating buying stakes in Spanish hospital group Quironsalud from Germany's healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE, news website El Confidencial reported on Friday citing unidentified financial sources.

A deal could value Quironsalud at 7 billion euros ($6.86 billion), El Confidencial reported.

KKR, CVC and Fresenius did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson at Quironsalud declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0210 euros)

