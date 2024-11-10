KKR Credit Income Fund Updates NTA Performance

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, rising from $2.4639 to $2.4657, reflecting a 0.07% movement as of November 6, 2024. This update offers insight into the fund’s performance, highlighting its stability in the current financial market. Investors are advised to consider this information with their financial advisors to evaluate its relevance to their investment strategies.

