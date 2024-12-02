News & Insights

Stocks

KKR Credit Income Fund Shows Steady NTA Performance

December 02, 2024 — 09:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KKR Credit Income Fund’s latest NTA per unit saw a slight increase to $2.4675 as of November 27, 2024, marking a minimal rise from earlier estimates. This update highlights the fund’s stable performance, reflecting steady investor confidence in a fluctuating market. Investors are reminded that past performance does not guarantee future results.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.