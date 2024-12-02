KKR Credit Income Fund Shows Steady NTA Performance

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.
KKR Credit Income Fund’s latest NTA per unit saw a slight increase to $2.4675 as of November 27, 2024, marking a minimal rise from earlier estimates. This update highlights the fund’s stable performance, reflecting steady investor confidence in a fluctuating market. Investors are reminded that past performance does not guarantee future results.
