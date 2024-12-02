KKR Credit Income Fund Shows Steady NTA Performance

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KKR Credit Income Fund’s latest NTA per unit saw a slight increase to $2.4675 as of November 27, 2024, marking a minimal rise from earlier estimates. This update highlights the fund’s stable performance, reflecting steady investor confidence in a fluctuating market. Investors are reminded that past performance does not guarantee future results.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.