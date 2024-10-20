KKR Credit Income Fund Shows Slight NTA Increase

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund’s Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit has seen a slight increase from $2.4819 to $2.4850 as of October 16, 2024, reflecting a 0.12% rise. This update, prepared by KKR Australia Investment Management, highlights a minor but positive movement in the fund’s performance, offering a glimpse of stability in the current market climate.

