KKR Credit Income Fund Shows Slight NTA Increase

October 20, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund’s Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit has seen a slight increase from $2.4819 to $2.4850 as of October 16, 2024, reflecting a 0.12% rise. This update, prepared by KKR Australia Investment Management, highlights a minor but positive movement in the fund’s performance, offering a glimpse of stability in the current market climate.

