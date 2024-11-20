News & Insights

Stocks

KKR Credit Income Fund Shows NTA Growth

November 20, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate standing at $2.4644 as of November 18, 2024, reflecting a minor 0.12% rise from the previous estimate. This update, prepared by KKR Australia Investment Management, highlights the fund’s ongoing financial health, though it remains unaudited. Investors are reminded that past performance may not predict future outcomes.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.