KKR Credit Income Fund Shows NTA Growth

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate standing at $2.4644 as of November 18, 2024, reflecting a minor 0.12% rise from the previous estimate. This update, prepared by KKR Australia Investment Management, highlights the fund’s ongoing financial health, though it remains unaudited. Investors are reminded that past performance may not predict future outcomes.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.