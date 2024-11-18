KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Steady October Performance

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund reported a net tangible asset value of A$794.37 million and a distribution yield of 8.12% as of October 2024. Despite a modest monthly return of 0.18%, the fund has achieved a cumulative return of 25.74% since its inception in November 2019. The portfolio saw notable activity in European Direct Lending, with a new addition and one realization in its investments.

