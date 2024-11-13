KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Stable NTA Growth

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.
KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its net tangible assets (NTA) per unit, rising from $2.4657 to $2.4666 as of November 11, 2024. This minimal 0.04% change reflects the stability in KKR’s financial management amidst fluctuating market conditions. Investors should note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.