KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Stable NTA Growth

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its net tangible assets (NTA) per unit, rising from $2.4657 to $2.4666 as of November 11, 2024. This minimal 0.04% change reflects the stability in KKR’s financial management amidst fluctuating market conditions. Investors should note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

