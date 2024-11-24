News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Stable NTA

November 24, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund reported a minor decrease in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate at $2.4641, slightly down from $2.4644. This slight dip represents a negligible movement of -0.01%, highlighting the fund’s stability amidst the financial fluctuations. Investors are advised to consider these figures in the context of their broader financial strategies.

