KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Stable NTA

KKR Credit Income Fund reported a minor decrease in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate at $2.4641, slightly down from $2.4644. This slight dip represents a negligible movement of -0.01%, highlighting the fund’s stability amidst the financial fluctuations. Investors are advised to consider these figures in the context of their broader financial strategies.

