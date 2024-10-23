News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Decline

October 23, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

The KKR Credit Income Fund reported a slight decrease in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, from $2.4850 on October 16 to $2.4821 on October 21, reflecting a marginal dip of 0.12%. This minor fluctuation in NTA may attract the attention of investors keeping a close eye on the fund’s performance and the broader financial market trends. The data, prepared by KKR Australia Investment Management, highlights the importance of monitoring fund performance while acknowledging that past results are not indicative of future outcomes.

