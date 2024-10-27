KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Minor NTA Dip

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund reported a slight decrease in its net tangible assets (NTA) per unit, with the value dropping by 0.12% from October 21 to October 23, 2024. The current NTA estimate stands at AUD 2.4791, reflecting a minor fluctuation that investors might find noteworthy. This update, while providing a snapshot of the fund’s performance, reminds investors that past performance does not guarantee future results.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.