KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Minor NTA Dip

October 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund reported a slight decrease in its net tangible assets (NTA) per unit, with the value dropping by 0.12% from October 21 to October 23, 2024. The current NTA estimate stands at AUD 2.4791, reflecting a minor fluctuation that investors might find noteworthy. This update, while providing a snapshot of the fund’s performance, reminds investors that past performance does not guarantee future results.

