KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Minor NTA Decline

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund’s latest Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit stands at $2.4614, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.21% from the previous estimate. The figures are approximate, unaudited, and prepared by KKR’s management, highlighting the unpredictable nature of investment performance. Investors should consider these numbers cautiously and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

