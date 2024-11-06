KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Minor NTA Adjustment

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.
The KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a minor decrease in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate standing at $2.4639 AUD as of November 4, 2024. This slight change of -0.004% from the previous estimate highlights the fund’s stable performance in a fluctuating market. Investors are reminded that past performance is not indicative of future outcomes.
