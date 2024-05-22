News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund NTA Grows Marginally

May 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

The KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, rising from $2.4897 to $2.4955, marking a 0.23% growth as of May 20, 2024. This financial update, prepared by KKR Australia Investment Management and issued by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, underscores the fund’s current estimated value but reminds investors that past performance does not guarantee future results.

