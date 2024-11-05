News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund Declares Distribution Update

November 05, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund has announced an actual distribution of 1.67 cents per unit, consisting entirely of foreign income, for the period ending October 31, 2024. This update follows a previous announcement and confirms the distribution details for KKC ordinary units. The record date for this distribution was set for October 31, 2024.

Tags

Stocks
