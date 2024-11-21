KKR Credit Income Fund Announces Upcoming Dividend

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0167 per unit, with a payment date set for December 13, 2024. Investors holding KKC ordinary units fully paid can expect this distribution, which is derived from foreign income. Key dates include an ex-date of November 28 and a record date of November 29, 2024.

