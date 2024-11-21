KKR Credit Income Fund Announces Upcoming Dividend

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
KKR Credit Income Fund has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0167 per unit, with a payment date set for December 13, 2024. Investors holding KKC ordinary units fully paid can expect this distribution, which is derived from foreign income. Key dates include an ex-date of November 28 and a record date of November 29, 2024.
For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.