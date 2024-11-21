News & Insights

Stocks

KKR Credit Income Fund Announces Upcoming Dividend

November 21, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KKR Credit Income Fund has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0167 per unit, with a payment date set for December 13, 2024. Investors holding KKC ordinary units fully paid can expect this distribution, which is derived from foreign income. Key dates include an ex-date of November 28 and a record date of November 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.