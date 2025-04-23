Stocks

KKR & Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 23, 2025 — 09:55 am EDT

Headquartered in New York, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a leading global investment firm renowned for pioneering the private equity industry and is valued at $90.9 billion by market cap. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis, and George Roberts, KKR has transformed from a boutique firm into a diversified financial powerhouse. 

The private equity titan is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of the event, analysts expect KKR to report a profit of $0.99 per share on a diluted basis, up 26.9% from $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the current year, analysts expect KKR to report EPS of $4.47, up 14.6% from $3.90 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 32.2% year over year to $5.91 in fiscal 2026. 

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR's stock has risen by 8.3%, outstripping the 5.5% gain of the S&P 500 ($SPX). However, it has underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 15.4% increase in the same time period.

On Apr. 15, KKR shares surged 1% following an upgrade from HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), which raised its rating on the stock from "Hold" to "Buy." Along with the upgrade, HSBC set a price target of $119 for KKR, reflecting a positive outlook for the company's future performance. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KKR stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” KKR’s average analyst price target is $139.16, indicating a potential upside of 36.1% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

