Markets
KKR

KKR Completes Tender Offer For Hitachi Transport System; Says About 51.11% Of Shares Tendered

November 30, 2022 — 01:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said it has completed tender offer for the common shares of Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd. or "HTS". About 51.11% of the common shares have been tendered in the offer.

The cash tender offer was through HTSK Co., Ltd., a special purpose entity owned by the investment funds managed by KKR. Approximately 51.11% of the common shares have been tendered and will be acquired by HTSK. Settlement of the tender offer will commence on December 6, 2022.

In addition, HTSK will acquire the remaining shares of HTS through a squeeze-out process which, combined with a buyback by HTS of the shares held by Hitachi Ltd., will result in HTSK owning 100% of the shares of HTS.

HTS will be renamed LOGISTEED, Ltd. from April 1, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.