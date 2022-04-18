KKR Completes Acquisition Of Twenty Anson In Singapore

(RTTNews) - KKR said that it has completed its acquisition of Twenty Anson, a prime-grade office building in Singapore's central business district (CBD). The transaction marks KKR's first real estate office investment in Singapore.

Completed in 2009, Twenty Anson is a 206,163-square-foot commercial building in the heart of the Tanjong Pagar precinct and part of Singapore's CBD. The building sits at the nexus of multiple new office, hotel and retail, and residential developments, and is situated near public transportation networks.

