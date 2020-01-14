KKR Commits To Invest Addl $150 Mln In KKR India Financial Service

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR today announced that it has committed to invest an additional US$150 million in KKR India Financial Services or, KKR's alternative credit business in India.

KKR noted that it will fund its commitment to KKR India Financial Services through the Firm's balance sheet.

KKR India provides Indian businesses with financing solutions, as well as alternative asset management and capital market strategies.

