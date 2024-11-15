News & Insights

KKR To Commence Second Tender Offer At 9,451 Yen/Share

November 15, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Friday announced the decision to conduct a second tender offer at a price of 9,451 yen per share, after receiving support from Fuji Soft Inc. regarding the offer.

The decision comes as the company completed the first tender offer, where it acquired about 21.4 million shares, and share options totaling 718,600 common shares on an as-converted basis, becoming the largest shareholder of Fuji Soft.

Notably, the company has raised its tender offer price to 9,451 yen per share as it expects to enhance the privatization process of Fuji Soft's shares.

The board also resolved to oppose the proposal by Bain Capital, the company stated.

Currently, KKR's stock is trading at $149.65, down 0.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

