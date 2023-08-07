KKR & Co. Turns To Profit In Q2; AUM Up 6% YoY

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported second-quarter net income to stockholders of $844.5 million or $0.94 per share compared to a loss of $734.6 million or $1.08 per share, last year. Fee related earnings was $602 million or $0.67 per adjusted share, up 31% year-over-year. After-tax distributable earnings was $653 million or $0.73 per adjusted share, down 23% year-over-year.

Second quarter total revenues was $3.63 billion, compared to $323.4 million, last year.

Assets Under Management or AUM increased to $519 billion, up 6% year-over-year.

