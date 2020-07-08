KKR & Co. To Acquire Global Atlantic Financial Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has agreed to acquire Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited, a retirement and life insurance company. Global Atlantic serves more than two million policyholders through its retirement and life insurance products. KKR will pay Global Atlantic shareholders an amount equal to 1.0x Global Atlantic's book value as of the date of closing, subject to an equity roll-over for certain existing shareholders. As of March 31, 2020, Global Atlantic's book value was approximately $4.4 billion.

The deal is anticipated to close in early 2021. After closing, Global Atlantic will continue to operate as a separate business.

In the first year post closing, KKR & Co. expects the acquisition to be accretive to shareholders on an AUM, FPAUM, book value, fee related earnings and after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted share basis.

