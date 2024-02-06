News & Insights

Markets
KKR

KKR & Co. Q4 Fee Related Profit Rises

February 06, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said fourth quarter had record Fee Related Earnings and was its most active fundraising and deployment quarter of 2023. Assets Under Management or AUM was $553 billion, up 10% year-over-year, with $31 billion of organic new capital raised in the quarter.

Fourth quarter net income to stockholders totaled $1.04 billion, or $1.14 per share compared with $121.11 million, or $0.14 per share, a year ago. Fee Related Earnings was $675 million or $0.76 per adjusted share, up 21% year-over-year. After-tax Distributable Earnings was $888 million or $1.00 per adjusted share, up 4% year-over-year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.91, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter increased to $4.43 billion from $2.52 billion last year. Total Asset Management Segment Revenues were $1.63 billion compared to $1.48 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.61 billion in revenue.

Beginning with the dividend to be announced with the results of the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the company plans to increase regular annualized dividend per share of common stock from $0.66 to $0.70.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.