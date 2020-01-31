Markets
KKR & Co. Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Jan. 31, 2020, to discuss Q2 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm

To listen to the call, dial (877) 303-2917 (US) or +1 (253) 237-1135 (International).

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), Pass code 7684563.

